Small town of Leakesville feels big impact from Hurricane Zeta

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - One small South Mississippi town is reeling from the impact of Hurricane Zeta.
Leakesville, a town of about 1,000 residents, sustained significant, widespread damage, according to Mayor George Perkins.
Perkins said the most extensive damage was to power poles and lines around Leakesville. He said the entire town is without power, and there’s no estimate on when services could be restored.
Perkins said some structural damage was reported in the area, including a tree landing on the town’s community center.
The mayor also noted that residents inside a 30-unit retirement community were stranded for hours after the storm when live power lines fell and blocked the entrance to the facility.
Luckily, no injuries were reported in Leakesville.
Perkins tells WDAM the South Mississippi Correctional Institution, which sits near the town, also lost power during the storm, but it is currently running on emergency generator power.
