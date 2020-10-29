Residents in Forrest and Lamar counties recover from Zeta’s impact

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As Hurricane Zeta ripped through the Pine Belt, it left a good amount of damage behind.
Fallen trees, downed power lines and blocked roads. Those were just some of the damages left as Hurricane Zeta made its way through the Pine Belt Wednesday night.
As the sun came out, residents in Forrest County may have noticed little to no debris on the roads thanks to a swift cleanup from a team effort from both county and city workers.
“At the height of the storm last night there were approximately 40 either county roads or city streets that were impacted by trees being down,” said Glen Moore, Director of the Forrest County Emergency Management Association. “The fire departments did an excellent job in assistance getting those roads back open. And then the county road crews and the city road crews you know they did a phenomenal job.”
As for people with power outages, electric companies were out through the night and morning working to get everything restored.
Southern Pines Electric worked well after 5 a.m., fixing poles and power lines on River Road between Wesley Grant Road and Mary Magdalene Road.
Over in Lamar County, one family road out the storm in the dark after a tree fell in their yard.
“I went all the way out there this morning and got a generator just so we could make coffee,” said Carolyn Swaggerty, a resident of the home.
The family describes the feeling that went through their minds as the storm passed.
“I was worried,” said Carolyn’s son, Bruce. “Like is it going to hit the house? Is it going to hit the cars? You know, you don’t know. I walked out here not knowing anything was going on. Didn’t feel a breeze a wind, anything. It just up and came. It came through real quick. I seen trees started falling. I ran inside. I came outside to a disaster."
Another home left with a tree on top of it. Fortunately, according to neighbors, the man who lived in the home made it out safely.
Some businesses even saw damage from the hurricane.
A roof was lifted off a business and a window was left shattered.
If you need to report storm damage, call (601) 794-5378 if you are in Lamar County, and if you live in Forrest County, call (601) 544-5911.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.