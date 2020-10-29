Power restored in Beaumont following Zeta

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Perry County continue to clean up following Hurricane Zeta.
Many in Beaumont lost power during Wednesday night’s storm.
On Beaumont Brooklyn Road in Perry County, a tree damaged a power line, causing the power to go out on the street.
One resident said the power went out around 7 p.m. when the storm was bringing heavier rain and stronger winds.
Crews worked to restore power after Hurricane Zetas' overnight and into Thursday.
Beaumont Mayor Jamie Chambless. told WDAM power has since been restored to the Beaumont area.
Chambless added that a road off of Beaumont Brooklyn Road did wash out due to the amount of rain.
