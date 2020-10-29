Pine Belt Prep Football-Week VIII-Roundup IV

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - For most of the 2020 high school football season, West Jones High School had been searching for its usual, punch-in-the-mouth running game.
Friday night, the Mustangs found it.
West Jones ran for 355 yards and scored all six of its touchdowns on the ground as the Mustangs took a 42-12 Region 3-5A victory over Natchez High School.
Joshua McDonald ran for 113 yards on 12 carries, including scoring runs of 6 yards and 5 yards. Kentrel Pruitt finished with 94 yards rushing, including a 9-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Alan Follis attempted just seven passes, completing three for 67 yards. But he ran seven times for 79 yards, including touchdown runs of 15 yards, 2 yards and 1 yard.
Marlon Lindsey caught two passes for 64 yards.
For Natchez (2-4, 0-3), Liondell Minor threw for a pair of touchdowns, a 38-yarder to Traylon Minor and a 54-yarder to Mike Williams.
West Jones (6-1, 3-1) will not play Friday after its scheduled game with South Jones High School was cancelled because of COVID-19.
SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Omar Johnson and Greg Fortenberry each scored twice Friday as the Wildcats bounced back their lone loss of the season.
Including a 12-0 forfeit victory, Columbia (7-1, 3-1 Region 8-3A) has allowed just seven points in its last six games, including five shutouts.
Johnson rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while Fortenberry ran for 14 yards and two scores on six carries.
Joshua Brown added 95 yards and a touchdown on six carries and Jonathan Wiltz had 90 yards on nine carries.
Columbia has a Region 8-3A showdown with unbeaten Magee High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Trojans (6-0, 4-0) topped Jefferson Davis County 14-7 Friday.
Seminary (2-5, 1-3) will host West Marion High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Trojans (6-2, 3-1) beat Tylertown High School 44-21 Friday.
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - James Bolton threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs reeled off their second consecutive Region 8-2A win.
Tyrion Sumrall rushed for 130 yards on 18 carries and caught three passes for 39 yards. Jaden Scott had three catches for 72 yards.
Perry Central (3-4, 2-2) was scheduled to play North Forrest High School, but instead will pick up a 12-0 forfeit victory.
Collins (2-4, 2-1) wraps up the regular season at St. Patrick at 7 p.m. Friday in Biloxi.
CARRIERE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Five players ran for a touchdown as the Maroon Tide swamped its cross-county rival in Region 4-5A play.
Austin Samples (107 yards, four carries), Darnell Smith (30 yards, four carries), Dorian Robinson (19 yards, three carries), Peyton Waddell (13 yards, two carries) and Isaac Hickman (2 yards, one carry) each scored on a touchdown run.
Eleven players had at least one carry for Picayune.
Hickman completed both of his passes for 57 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Underwood.
For PRC, Cameron Brunson completed 4-of-12 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
Ty Herring ran for 89 yards on 14 carries and Destin Cole had 62 yards on 12 carries and caught a 33-yard pass.
Picayune (8-0, 5-0) will visit Pascagoula High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (3-4, 2-2) lost 44-30 to East Central High School Friday.
The Blue Devils (3-5, 1-4) will travel to Moss Point at 7 p.m. Friday to take on East Central High School. The Hornets (7-1, 4-1) topped Pascagoula High School 44-30 Friday.
HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) - Tylor Latham and Hatcher Swanson each scored on a pair of touchdown runs Friday as the Patriots beat the Bobcats at their own game: running the football.
Latham ran for 206 yards on 17 carries and Swanson added 44 yards on six carries as Madison-Ridgeland Academy (9-0) remained unbeaten.
Marquis Crosby, the state’s leading rusher, ran for 158 yards on 34 carries as the Bobcats (7-3) lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.
PCS will wrap up its regular-season schedule when it hosts Jackson Preparatory at 7 p.m. Friday. The Patriots (6-2) defeated Parklane Academy 23-0 Friday.
SEBASTOPOL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jaden Mann threw for a touchdown and 2-point conversion Friday as the Bobcats topped the Red Devils in Region 4-1A play.
Mann, who rushed for 82 yards on 17 carries, connected with Jahiem Johnson for the game’s only touchdown and then hit Jacob Williams with a 2-point conversion pass.
Johnson caught three passes for 94 yards the Bobcats (7-2, 4-2).
Stringer (4-4,4-2 Region 4-1A) will host Sacred Heart High School (0-6,0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
