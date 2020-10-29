Petal woman arrested on felony drug charges

Destiny Jones, 24, of Petal, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy) in Hattiesburg Tuesday. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | October 29, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 9:42 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman is facing felony drug charges after being arrested in Hattiesburg Tuesday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers and Metro Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Destiny Jones, of Petal, was arrested at the Western Motel in the 3500 block of Hardy Street.

Jones was charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy).

Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

