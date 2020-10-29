Petal woman arrested on felony drug charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman is facing felony drug charges after being arrested in Hattiesburg Tuesday.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers and Metro Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Destiny Jones, of Petal, was arrested at the Western Motel in the 3500 block of Hardy Street.
Jones was charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy).
Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
