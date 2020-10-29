Nice, cool weather with sunny skies expected Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Zeta is long gone and today will be much nicer!
We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. Skies will be cloudy this morning before, but skies will turn sunny just before lunchtime. Cooler air is rushing in from the west which will give us breezy winds this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the upper 40s.
Friday will be nice and cool with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for those Friday night football games so be sure to take a jacket. Lows will be in the low 40s.
This weekend will be sunny with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Another shot of cold air will arrive on Monday, which will keep our highs in the low 60s Monday afternoon. Tuesday morning will be downright cold as we start off into the mid to upper 30s!
The rest of next week will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.
