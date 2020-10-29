Nice, cool weather with sunny skies expected Thursday

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. Skies will be cloudy this morning before, but skies will turn sunny just before lunchtime. Cooler air is rushing in from the west which will give us breezy winds this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the upper 40s.