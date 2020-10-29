970 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 118,000.
MSDH reported 970 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s totals to 118,587 cases and 3,310 deaths since the virus outbreak started in the spring.
Of the eight new deaths, one was reported in Marion County.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 13,590 COVID-19 cases and 367 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 997 cases, 29 deaths
- Forrest: 3,134 cases, 78 deaths
- Greene: 482 cases, 18 deaths
- Jasper: 698 cases, 17 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 424 cases, 12 deaths
- Jones: 2,984 cases, 84 deaths
- Lamar: 2,340 cases, 40 deaths
- Marion: 969 cases, 44 deaths
- Perry: 528 cases, 23 deaths
- Wayne: 1,034 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 101,385 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 991,500 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
