Mississippi Power working to restore power to customers after Zeta

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday night and left thousands of Mississippians in the dark without power.
From the coast to the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is working to assess the damage and restore service to its customers.
Public relations officer Jeff Shepard says about 91,000 people lost power, which is 45% of the company’s customers. He says that number continues to shrink as crews work to restore power.
“We had about 91,000 people out, that number is down to just under 79,000 now, so we got about 12,000 people picked up over the course of the day today, on Thursday,” Shepard said Thursday afternoon.
Shepard says it isn’t safe for crews to assess and repair damage if winds are above 30 miles per hour. Mississippi Power crews were able to begin that work on the coast at about 10 p.m. Wednesday and shortly after in the Pine Belt shortly as the storm moved through.
Here in the Pine Belt, the Beaumont community was hit the hardest.
“The majority of the customers that had service interrupted in the Pine Belt have now had their service restored," Shepard said. "In the Pine Belt, specifically, they were really able to work again as soon as it was safe to get out there on Wednesday night into Thursday.”
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 291 customers in Lumberton remain without power. Hattiesburg, Richton, Purvis and Seminary each have less than 10 customers without power.
Beaumont Mayor Jamie Chambless said power has been restored to the community.
The majority of current outages are on the coast.
"The heaviest damage that we have seen has been in Hancock County and then into Harrison County,” Shepard said.
Mississippi Power is working to restore power, but also to assess the damage and will have a clearer timeline of their recovery on Friday.
“I think it’s important for our customers to know they need to be prepared for a multiple-day restoration effort, because of the damage that was done to our power delivery equipment,” Shepard said.
“We haven’t seen winds like that since Hurricane Katrina, it’s been 15 years," Shepard said. "So while we have made a lot of improvements to our system and our equipment, Mother Nature just has a plan sometimes and last night this storm really caused some havoc for us.”
