MEMA reports one fatality, multiple injuries from Hurricane Zeta

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency(MEMA) issued the first update on Hurricane Zeta’s impact around the state.
It is reported that one fatality and multiple injuries happened in Harrison County.
MEMA says multiple counties are currently reporting damages from the hurricane.
Read MEMA’s statement below:
"Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Cocodrie, Louisiana as a Category 2 storm with winds up to 110 miles per hour on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. At this time, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reporting one fatality and multiple injuries in Harrison County.
Damage assessments will begin Thursday morning. Multiple counties are reporting debris on roads, downed power lines and damage to multiple homes. Throughout the assessment process MEMA will provide additional damage numbers.
President Trump approved Governor Tate Reeves' request for a pre-landfall disaster declaration for the following counties: Clarke, Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar, Pearl River, Perry, Stone, and Wayne."
Residents and business owners can self-report damage received from Hurricane Zeta through the Crisis-Track Self-Reporting tool.
