Lamar County School District receives Chromebooks

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. - (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District received Chromebooks to help with virtual learning Thursday.
The Chromebooks were possible through Senate Bill 3044, which allowed schools to apply for grants to be awarded through the Mississippi Department of Education.
The district received 6,500 chrome books for students.
“We have the actual Chromebook, it comes with a case and it came all configured,” said Ross Randall, director of technology for the district. “So my staff did not have to do any of that, which saves us a tremendous amount of time. We can manage the Chromebook, we can control the internet on all these devices, whether the students are at home or at school. So we can filter it so they can be safe online.”
On Monday, teachers will receive 829 MacBook Airs to help with teacher materials
