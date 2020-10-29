Homes of Hope hosts 5th annual Si Robertson Sporting Clay Shoot fundraiser

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of shooters came out to Laurel for the fifth annual Si Robertson Sporting Clay competition Thursday.
“We’ll have around 400 people all together with volunteers,” said Homes of Hope executive director Michael Garrett. “It’s a huge event. To my knowledge, it’s the largest sporting clay event in the state of Mississippi.”
It’s put on as a fundraiser for Homes of Hope for Children located in Purvis, with all proceeds going toward essential items the children need.
The event is sponsored Si Robertson, known as “Uncle Si” in A&E’s television show “Duck Dynasty.”
“Kids should just be able to be a kid and grow up and not have to be abused and all this other junk that goes on,” Robertson said. “When I found out that’s what they do, I said, ‘Yeah, I’m on board for it.’”
“Kids get a chance to reclaim their childhood out at Homes of Hope,” Garret said. “We’re blessed beyond belief.”
The two-day event has a morning shoot beginning at nine and an afternoon shoot beginning at one each day.
Shooters compete on a 12-station course.
“Guys come through and shoot, we’ll keep score and then we’ll have our top shooter awards that we’ll give out at the end,” Garrett said. “We give out our top team awards at the end, but we sell raffle tickets. We have six really nice guns and we have a jeep that we’re going to raffle off as well.”
Awards include overall top shooter, top female shooter, and to the best teams from each shooting event.
Homes of Hope for Children serves children ages 4-18.
