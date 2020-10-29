’He’s not alone’: Close-knit community replaces teen’s stolen bike after robbery

Vicksburg, Miss. (WLBT) - Three days after 13-year-old Kofi Louis was robbed at gunpoint, an entire community came together in an incredible act of kindness.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Monday, Oct. 26, Louis was pushed off his bike by a robber who pulled a gun on him before stealing the bike. The robber also took Louis' key chain with his house key, leaving his home at risk.
Hours after the ordeal, different members of the community stepped up to help Louis and his mom, Alicia.
A GoFundMe account was set up, raising $163, and several local folks donated to the cause.
Linda Shows, Stormy Deere and Vicksburg Daily News' Tommy Parker decided to organize a relief effort with city and county officials. They rallied the support of Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs, Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore, Officer Michael Battle, Crime Prevention Specialist Danielle Williams, and Chris Gilmer with Vicksburg Locksmith.
The group surprised the Louis family at home and replaced all of their locks for free.
It didn’t end there.
Kofi Louis was later taken to Walmart to get a brand new bike. Once Walmart manager Angela Shelby caught wind of what happened, she pitched in a helmet, cupholder, safety lights, a bike lock and earbuds on behalf of the retail giant.
The family thanked everyone on social media for their support and generosity and for restoring their faith in humanity.
