’Blue Blood Heroes’ blood drive held in Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Magnolia State Bank along with Vitalant hosted a “Blue Blood Heroes” blood drive in Laurel on Thursday.
Donors were given an opportunity to give the gift of life for those who need it and to replenish blood inventories which hospitals use daily.
Vitalant donor recruitment representative Sara Dyess says that these blood drives are a way for communities to help each other.
“Blood has a shelf life so we can’t stockpile it, we can’t save it for a rainy day and we have to consciously collect it,” she said, “The only way to ensure that our hospitals have what they need is to have blood drives daily, weekly, and to continue ask people, ask the community to really step up and come out and donate blood, roll up their sleeve and try to do their part.”
On average, nearly 10,000 units of blood are needed every day in the U.S. and since the COVID-19 pandemic, many such blood drives were canceled, leaving inventories low.
If you missed Thursday’s event and wish to give blood, you can find more information at vitalant.org.
