Player of the Week - Quandarius Hubbard paces the Pirates

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mount Olive has passed the football just 14 times this season. The Pirates have carried it 250 times for 2,089 yards rushing.
Even though opponents know what’s coming, they still can’t seem to stop it.
“We take a lot of pride,” said Mount Olive junior running back Quandarius Hubbard, better known as “Jay-Jay” in Covington County. “We don’t throw it that much but we’re a running team. Sometimes when I don’t hit the hole correctly, my linemen get on to me.”
Hubbard’s accounted for 1,086 of those rushing yards on 96 carries. He was right at his average in Mount Olive’s Thursday win over Salem – 12 carries, 152 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s very important to us, he means a lot on the offensive side and the defensive side,” said Mount Olive head coach Dante Durr. "He contributes. He does everything and the offensive line has come along helping him out. Offensive coordinator calling great plays so the offense really rolling right now with him.
The Pirates have grown in three seasons along with their captain “Jay-Jay.”
So much so that Mount Olive finds itself tied for second place in region 4-1A with two colossal games to play.
“I’m very excited this year because last year we got put out by Richton,” Hubbard said. “We were one step from the playoffs, they put us out. But this year we’re going to do our thing in the playoffs.”
“Like I told my kids, we’re in the position we want to be in,” Durr said. “We control our own destiny. This week we have Richton who’s very coached up by coach Rice. Next week I got, I call them the big bad wolves, Lumberton down there who’s won 34 straight games. We got our work cut out for us but I think we’re up to the challenge.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.