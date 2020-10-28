Pine Belt safe rooms open ahead of Hurricane Zeta

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt counties have opened their safe rooms for people to safely weather Hurricane Zeta.
The following safe rooms will be open to the public:
- The Forrest County 361 Safe Room located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg is currently open. If you need transportation to the shelter, you can call the Hattiesburg Action Line at 601-545-4500 or the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800. Masks are required.
- The Jones County 361 Safe Room opened at 4 p.m. It is located at 1425 Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel. Tape has been placed on the floor to remind people to remain socially distant. The safe room will remain open for the duration of the storm.
- The courtroom at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (613 Court Street in Waynesboro) will open at 5 p.m. as a “safer place to go.” Masks are required inside the facility.
- The Lamar County Safe Room at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis opened at 2 p.m.
