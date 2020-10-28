Pine Belt awaits Zeta landfall Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Zeta will impact the Pine Belt tonight.
Landfall is expected in SE Louisiana late this afternoon as a Category 2 Hurricane with 100 mph winds. Rainbands will begin to move in this morning with conditions going downhill late this afternoon.
The worst as of now looks to happen between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Winds are forecasted between 30-60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. That will cause power outages across the area.
Rainfall between 3-6 inches with localized amounts of 8 inches will be possible. The tornado threat looks to stay off to our east, into portions of SW Alabama and NW Florida.
The weather will improve on Thursday with sunshine returning. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Friday will be nice and cool with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.
This weekend will be sunny with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
