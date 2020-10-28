Pinebelt Foundation launches TIMES2 fundraising campaign

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pinebelt Community Foundation launched its TIMES2 campaign this week and is asking for donations to support its work in the community.
Every day, the Pinebelt Community Foundation partners with local charities to help them establish long-term funding, grow their donations and serve the community.
“So we’re just really a channel through which people can give to the things that they’re passionate about, which is great," said board member Phil Hanberry.
Hanberry said donating to this campaign helps the Pine Belt as a whole.
"And that’s why we’re so pumped about this campaign, the TIMES2 campaign, because it affords our foundation to grow its base. And the larger our foundation is, the stronger we are, the more we can help other people give to what they are passionate about,” Hanberry said.
The Mapp Family Foundation, a private fund, will be matching every donation up to $200,000. The money will be invested in the Pinebelt Foundation’s endowment.
“Our endowment is the thing that’s going to help make sure we’re sustainable for the next 20, 30 years, and not just doing the work we want to do this year,” Pinebelt Foundation Director Mike Dixon said.
The Pinebelt Foundation relies on donations on donations to continue its work in the community.
“It means everything to us, as a community foundation, there’s no single person that has funded us, single gift that has made us a reality,” Dixon said.
The campaign is now underway and will end in December 2021. All donations are eligible for a 25% state tax credit.
