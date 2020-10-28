1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths reported in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 117,600.
MSDH reported 1,000 COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 117,600 cases and 3,302 deaths.
Two deaths were reported out of the Pine Belt area as Jefferson Davis and Lamar counties each report one death. Lamar County also had a reported death that happened between the dates of August 19 and Oct. 20.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 13,499 COVID-19 cases and 366 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 988 cases, 29 deaths
- Forrest: 3,118 cases, 78 deaths
- Greene: 481 cases, 18 deaths
- Jasper: 696 cases, 17 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 421 cases, 12 deaths
- Jones: 2,966 cases, 84 deaths
- Lamar: 2,319 cases, 40 deaths
- Marion: 959 cases, 43 deaths
- Perry: 524 cases, 23 deaths
- Wayne: 1,027 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 101,385 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 991,530 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
