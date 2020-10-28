Mount Olive preparing to host “Crossroads” exhibit

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers were busy at the meeting room of the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday, setting up six large panel displays for a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution that opens Friday.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” will run from Oct. 30 - Dec. 12. It’s free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday - Saturday.
An opening ceremony will be held at the fire hall Friday at 10 a.m.Mount Olive is one of six Mississippi towns to host the exhibit.
Its last stop was in Senatobia and will next be exhibited in Waveland.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.