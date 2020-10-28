LIST: School early dismissals due to Hurricane Zeta

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to Hurricane Zeta making its way towards the Pine Belt, schools from around the area are preparing to keep students and staff safe as the storm gets closer to making landfall.
Some area schools will make announcements Wednesday about early dismissals as they track the severity of Hurricane Zeta.
Below are the schools that have announced closures and/or early releases due to Hurricane Zeta’s incoming landfall:
- William Carey University, Tradition (Biloxi) campus - Begin online schedule at noon Wednesday and resume normal operation at noon Thursday.
- Perry County School District - Close at noon Wednesday and will begin distant learning. Regular classes will return on Friday.
- Lamar Christian School - Early dismissal Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
- Greene County Schools - Early dismissal Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. Distance learning day on Thursday. Assignments will be sent home and/or be put into Google Classroom. Classes will resume on Friday.
We will continue to update our list as soon as other closures and early dismissals are announced.
