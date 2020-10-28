Laurel School District psychometrist wins TEC, WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This month’s TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award Winner is Natalie Thurman, a psychometrist at the Laurel School District.
Thurman is responsible for testing the district’s students for special education services. Her nominator said so many great things about her, but chiefly among them, they described her as someone who can handle whatever she is asked to do. The nominator went on to say Thurman takes the lead when no one else will.
WDAM worked with the Laurel School District to surprise Thurman virtually on Zoom. Thurman couldn’t believe she won.
“Oh my goodness! Oh, wow! Wow! I’m shocked! I’m surprised, but thank you," Thurman said. "You know, I feel like people in education have to have such a passion and a heart for the children, and when you always put them first in everything that you do it makes your job rewarding and easy.”
When Thurman was told how her nominator described her, she said she was glad to know her work on a daily basis is benefiting the students.
“I try to keep them as my main focus and priority," Thurman said. "I can say it’s all been so worth it and so rewarding to see these students here, in the Laurel School District, be able to benefit from our services and be the best most productive students, citizens that they can be.” =
