Hurricane Zeta knocks out power to thousands in South Miss.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Thousands in South Mississippi are without power as Hurricane Zeta moves through the area.
Zeta made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Cocodrie, La. around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The storm has since weakened to a Category 1 hurricane as it continues its march through South Mississippi.
As of 8:45 p.m., Mississippi Power was reporting around 80,000 outages. Most of those outages are along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association is reporting more than 6,000 outages from Stone County north through Marion County.
Singing River Electric is reporting around 3,000 customers without power from the coast to Perry County.
Dixie Electric is reporting around 1,000 outages between Jones, Wayne and Perry counties.
Southern Pine Electric is reporting around 200 outages in Lawrence, Simpson, Covington and Jasper counties.
The WDAM First Alert Weather Team will track Zeta as it continues east through Mississippi.
