Hurricane Zeta damage reports coming in from across Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Damage reports from Hurricane Zeta are starting to trickle in from across the Pine Belt.
The NWS in Jackson reported at 9:40 p.m. that people are trapped in a home after trees fell on a house near the Rawls Springs community in Forrest County.
Forrest County Emergency Management Director Glenn Moore said first responders are on the scene and no one in the home was hurt. Moore said trees are down across the county and several roadways are being cleared after being blocked by fallen trees.
NWS is also reporting wind damage to the roof of a mobile home in Brooklyn.
The Hattiesburg Police Department reported trees down in several roads as well as some traffic signals going out. The city of Hattiesburg advises people to stay off the roads.
According to the NWS in Mobile, a tree fell on a home in New Augusta off of River Lot Road and homes were destroyed by trees in Beaumont as well. A tree also reportedly fell on a mobile home and shed in the Janice community of Perry County.
Trees are down in eastern Marion County and Lamar County, according to NWS. Powerlines are also down in Lamar County south of U.S. Highway 98.
