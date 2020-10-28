First Alert: Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, impacts beginning for south Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Zeta has made landfall as a Category 2 Hurricane along the Louisiana coast near Cocodrie. This ties the record for the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the United States this late in the year. The last time this occurred was 1899.
A Tornado Watch is currently in effect for Wayne, Greene, Perry, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. That will last until midnight.
What to expect:
There will be some localized flooding, with water coming up in people’s yards and the creeks may rise a bit for a short period of time during some of the heavy rain within the rainbands. But widespread flooding looks unlikely. Tornadoes are possible between Wednesday at 4 p.m. and Thursday at 4 a.m.
Power outages will be likely.
Prepare to be without power for 3 to 12 hours, depending on your location. The combination of a constant breeze and higher gusts as well as some of the rain means trees are likely to come down. On top of that, tropical tornadoes will be possible within some of the rainbands.
Based on the latest available data, this will not be a widespread catastrophic event for our area. But a some places will still see damage from gusty wind, downed trees and possible tornadoes.
Timing:
- Wednesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – The first rainbands move into the area with heavy rain, gusty wind (up to 50mph) and the potential for a few tropical tornadoes in our southeastern counties.
- Wednesday 8 p.m. to Thursday 12 a.m. – Heavy rain at times, wind gusts between 40 and 80 mph for most places, with some spots across Pearl River, Stone and George counties seeing gusts as high as 90mph. Brief and weak tropical tornadoes will be also possible.
- Thursday 12 a.m. - 4 a.m. – Lingering showers as Zeta lifts northeast, breezy and drier.
Threats:
The main concern is going to be heavy rain, gusty wind (up to 70mph, 90mph near and south of Highway 26) and the potential for brief tropical tornadoes. These threats will be dependent on where the center of the storm goes.
- Rain total estimates: 2 to 5 inches for most places, up to 7 inches possible for a few spots.
- Sustained wind estimate: 30 mph - 60 mph (strongest southeast, lightest northwest).
- Length of time to deal with sustained wind: 12 hours.
- Wind gust estimate: 45 mph - 90 mph (strongest southeast, lightest northwest).
- Length of time with potential wind gusts: 12 hours.
The estimates are based on the currently forecast track and intensity. It may change if the track shifts.
Preparations:
Check your Hurricane Preparedness Kit. Make certain that you have all of the supplies you would need to survive without power and water for up to two weeks. Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
