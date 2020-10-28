Dozens of Collins Elementary students quarantined after teacher tests positive for coronavirus

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of third grade students at Collins Elementary School began a two-week quarantine Monday, after a teacher at the school tested positive for the coronavirus.
Covington County School Superintendent Babette Duty said about 65 students will stay at home for 14 days and will take part in distance learning during their quarantine.
“We have had to quarantine kids. We have kids quarantined as we speak, but not to the level that it could have been,” Duty said. “We’ve been pleasantly surprised that our mission to wear masks and social distancing has paid off with our number of cases.”
Meanwhile, Duty said a large number of students in Covington County who had been learning from home are returning to traditional classes.
At the beginning of the school year, about 800 students had opted for distance learning. But now, only about 200 are doing that.
“Oct. 12 started the second term, and we had about 505 of that (original number) return,” Duty said. “It was the right thing to offer, and they took us up on that. We told students how important it was, based on their grades and their attendance, and they came back.”
Now, administrators are waiting for state-funded Chromebooks to hand out to students.
“They (Legislature) did pass the funds to purchase devices per student,” Duty said. “Seventh through 12th graders will take (the Chromebooks) home and our K-6 will use them during the school day.”
Duty hopes students will have their devices in a couple of weeks.
The Legislature also provided funds for school districts to improve internet access for students.
“We’re doing connectivity by expanding our Wifi on the campuses,” Duty said. “Once this project is finished, and we anticipate having it done by Jan. 22, that’s our goal, a student could pull up on campus and be a good distance away from the building and still access the Internet.”
Classes for the Covington County School District began on Aug. 31.
There are about 2,600 students enrolled in the school district this year.
