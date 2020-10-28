Cars underwater at the Golden Nugget Casino

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cars are under water at the Golden Nugget hotel and casino in Biloxi as Hurricane Zeta makes its way through South Mississippi.
The first floor of the Golden Nugget garage is flooding as the storm surge pushes the water onto land. Hurricane Zeta’s storm surge is expected to be around 7 to 11 feet. Due to 75mph winds, WLOX reports that the storm surge is around 4ft on Highway 90 and the casino as of now.
