Academy Sports honors 7 Hattiesburg firefighters with gift cards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - National First Responders Day is celebrated on Oct 28 and gives communities and businesses across the country an opportunity to thank the men and women in uniform who work around the clock to keep us safe.
Academy Sports & Outdoors in Hattiesburg recognized seven city firefighters on Wednesday, giving each a $500 gift card to purchase items from the store.
Store Director Jim Lamb said this is a way of honoring them for all they do.
“We just wanted to give back to our local firefighters and military in this community," Lamb said. "These guys and gals are always here ready to serve us, and whether they want to use it for their personal use or Thanksgiving or Christmas or hunting or fishing or whatever, it’s up to them.”
Hattiesburg firefighter Joey Collins attended the ceremony and said community support is vital in making the Hattiesburg Fire Department a success.
“The support from the community is pretty much where we draw everything from and without community support, we’re going to be far less effectual than we actually are," Collins said. "But with the community support that we get from stores like Academy and the other businesses as well as the individual, means pretty much everything to us. It really helps our morale and it just makes us feel more like part of a team.”
Academy Sports is offering a 10% discount to members of the military and first responders through Nov. 11th.
