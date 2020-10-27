Zeta tracking toward Gulf Coast; will impact Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Tuesday morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy for much of the day with some scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the upper 60s.
Tropical Storm Zeta will impact the Pine Belt on Wednesday and early Thursday morning.
As of now, the storm looks to make landfall in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday evening as a low-end Category 1 hurricane. Rain bands will begin to move into the Pine Belt on Wednesday morning with conditions going downhill in the evening hours.
The worst, as of now, looks happen Wednesday evening into the early hours of Thursday morning.
Right now, it appears this will be a rain and wind threat. Winds are forecast between 20 mph to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. That could cause power outages.
Rainfall is expected to be between 3 inches to 6 inches, but some areas could see up to 8 inches. The tornado threat looks to stay off to our east, into portions of southwest Alabama and northwest Florida.
Weather conditions will improve Thursday with sunshine returning. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Friday will be nice and cool with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. This weekend will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.
