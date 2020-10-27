Woman accused of trying to hit 3 people with vehicle turns self in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police formally charged a woman Tuesday accused of trying to hit three people with her vehicle.
According to police, 43-year-old Lutore Jones turned herself in to police Tuesday and was charged with three counts of attempted aggravated assault.
On Monday, police asked for the public’s help locating Jones on active warrants in connection to an Oct. 20 incident in the 200 block of Fredna Avenue.
Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
