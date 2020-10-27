Walden leaves USM behind for Austin Peay

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - An already convoluted 2020 football season took another twist at the University of Southern Mississippi Tuesday.
Scotty Walden, who served as the Golden Eagles interim head coach for three games over a six-week period before being sidelined by COVID-19, has accepted the head football coaching position at Austin Peay State University.
“Today, we welcome one of the most energetic and innovative young coaches in the country to lead our football team,” Austin Peay athletic director Gerald Harrison said in a release. "In Coach Walden, we have found a man who is passionate about the student-athlete experience, energized about being part of the university and Clarksville-Montgomery County community, and excited to join us in our relentless pursuit of excellence.
“Scotty is a new-age CEO for a new era of college football. He is a tireless worker, a motivator, a dogged recruiter, and a person who possesses an infectious personality that will lead us back to the OVC Championship and beyond. I am thrilled to welcome Scotty, Callie, and Luca to the Austin Peay family, and I look forward to our opportunity to officially welcome them Monday.”
Walden, 30, is the youngest head coach at the Division I level.
With Walden heading to Clarksville, Tenn., USM assistant head coach Tim Billings is expected to handle USM’s interim head coaching for the rest of the season.
Billings took over last week as Walden quarantined, acting as interim head coach during the Golden Eagles' 56-35 loss Saturday at Liberty University.
Billings became the third coach to lead the Golden Eagles this season.
Jay Hopson resigned one game into his fifth season in Hattiesburg after USM opened the 2020 season with a 32-21 home loss to the University of South Alabama.
Walden was appointed interim, and USM had gone 1-2 on his watch, losing to Louisiana Tech University and Tulane University and beating the University of North Texas.
USM (1-4) is scheduled to host Rice University (0-1) at 2 pm. Saturday.
