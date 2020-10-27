USPS makes on-time absentee ballot delivery top priority

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Postal Service says it is doing everything it can to make sure absentee mail-in ballots arrive on time to the Mississippi Board of Elections.
“It’s very busy this year," said Hattiesburg Postmaster Vettra Dobbs.
Dobbs said the USPS is actively working to handle absentee mail-in ballots for this year’s election. It’s top priority, making sure ballots are delivered on time.
“We want to make sure the delivery happens timely," Dobbs said. "Our carriers receive various service talks. We want to make sure they understand the importance of it and they do. It’s very important that we handle all ballots and political mail correctly. We are taking every step to make sure that takes place.”
Dobbs says there is a lot of speculation about the safety of sending ballots out through the mail. She explains there’s nothing people need to worry about.
“It’s always safe to mail a ballot," Dobbs said. "If it goes in the blue box, the collection box, it’s safe. It’s secure, it’s locked and we have a way to track it.”
Dobbs says thankfully there have been no issues so far, but are ready just in case.
“We want to make sure that through this process, that everything is delivered timely," Dobbs said. "If there are any issues, I’ve spoken to the circuit clerk here and she has my number. We’re able to search and fix any issues that may happen.”
According to Secretary of State Michael Watson, nearly 190,000 absentee ballots have been requested.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 31. Ballots can still be mailed in as long as it is postmarked by Nov. 3.
