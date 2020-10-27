USDA awarding grants to help rural Mississippi communities

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt communities will receive part of $9.3 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program to fund community improvement projects.
The grants will go toward funding projects in 41 communities across the state, including Wayne and Jefferson Davis counties.
In Wayne County, Wayne General Hospital will receive $42,000 to help purchase a portable x-ray system.
In Jefferson Davis County, the sheriff’s department will receive $21,800 to buy a new fingerprint machine, pepper spray guns and portable radios.
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith praised the grant awards and the help they will provide in rural Mississippi communities.
“These targeted investments from the USDA Rural Development program will help fund much needed equipment in communities across our state,” Wicker said. “The projects will enhance quality of life and improve safety for thousands of Mississippians.”
“These USDA Rural Development grants will help fulfill the need for vehicles, equipment, and projects required by small, rural communities to better serve their residents. These federal resources are backed with local funding, which makes these projects a welcomed collaborative effort,” said Hyde-Smith.
