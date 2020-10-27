Suspect in overnight Hub City shooting wanted by police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with an overnight shooting in the Hub City.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said 24-year-old Yahshua Jackson is wanted for aggravated assault.
Moore said police learned of the shooting after a 49-year-old man showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound just after midnight Tuesday.
During the investigation, police learned the shooting stemmed from an argument at the Star Motel on U.S. Highway 49.
If you have any information on the shooting or Jackson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
