Suspect in La. murder investigation arrested in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in an ongoing murder investigation in St. Tammany Parish, La. was arrested over the weekend in Waynesboro.
Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Melissa Smith has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Smith is charged in connection with the Aug. 12, 2020, shooting death of Everett Wayne Finely near Abita Springs.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a former coworker of Finely confessed to the killing. The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Robert Dickerson.
Dickerson was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Saturday on charges of second-degree murder, possession of stolen firearms and illegal possession of unregistered weapons. His bond was set at $3 million.
The sheriff’s office said Smith is suspected of helping Dickerson hide evidence of the murder.
Smith was arrested Saturday and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Monday. Jail records show bond for Smith has not been set.
