Salvation Army looking for Red Kettle Campaign volunteers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army in Laurel is looking for bell ringers for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.
COVID-19 precautions will be taken for volunteers.
They will wear masks and be given cleaning supplies while on location.
Everyone is encouraged to lend a hand to help the organization reach its $90,000 goal.
“2020′s been a bizarre year to say the least, the demand for The Salvation Army services has not changed one bit,” said Major Raymond Pruitt, Corps Officer for Laurel Salvation Army. “We need everyone’s help to man that kettle.”
The Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Nov. 13.
The Salvation Army is also hosting an Online Red Kettle that is open for donations.
