Petal felon arrested by HPD on weapon, drug charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a convicted felon Tuesday accused of being in possession of a weapon and drugs.
Officers arrested 27-year-old David Breazeale, of Petal, in the 800 block of Morton Street around 4:30 p.m., according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Breazeale faces charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.
Police said Breazeale also had active warrants through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
