Petal felon arrested by HPD on weapon, drug charges
David Breazeale was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | October 27, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 7:35 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a convicted felon Tuesday accused of being in possession of a weapon and drugs.

Officers arrested 27-year-old David Breazeale, of Petal, in the 800 block of Morton Street around 4:30 p.m., according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Breazeale faces charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Breazeale was arrested in the 800 block of Morton Street. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Police said Breazeale also had active warrants through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

