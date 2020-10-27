854 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths reported in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 116,000.
MSDH reported 854 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s totals to 116,617 cases and 3,283 deaths since the virus outbreak started in the spring.
Two of the new deaths were reported in Covington County.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 13,412 COVID-19 cases and 363 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 985 cases, 29 deaths
- Forrest: 3,094 cases, 78 deaths
- Greene: 479 cases, 18 deaths
- Jasper: 692 cases, 17 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 417 cases, 11 deaths
- Jones: 2,961 cases, 84 deaths
- Lamar: 2,291 cases, 38 deaths
- Marion: 954 cases, 43 deaths
- Perry: 512 cases, 23 deaths
- Wayne: 1,027 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 101,385 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 941,532 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
