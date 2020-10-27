Miss. Secretary of State gives update on 2020 General Election

“The counties have 10 days to return that to us to make sure there’s an accurate and certified count,” Watson said. “I do think we’ll have a great idea on election night, again with the process that’s in place now allowing the resolution board to process through the absentee votes at the courthouse and then scan them in starting at 7 p.m. I think we’ll see those numbers pretty quickly, but again, the certified process are given 10 days, so you won’t see a final and total until that 10th day, but I think we’ll have a really good idea on Election Day.”