Man charged in Hattiesburg shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a man Tuesday in a weekend shooting.
HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said 19-year-old Demitae Curtis was arrested in the 5000 block of Hardy Street and charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.
The shooting happened on Sunday in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. No injuries were reported.
On Monday, two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting.
Moore said the juveniles, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were each charged with criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.