Hattiesburg, Forrest County prepare for impacts from Zeta

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday morning, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, along with Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan, signed a state of emergency declaration for the city and county in preparation for Tropical Storm Zeta.
This will help provide relief and recovery for the area, if needed, after the storm.
To help residents prepare for the storm, sand bags and face masks are being provided at the following locations in the county:
- Forrest County Emergency Operations Center at 480 U.S. Highway 11 in Hattiesburg: Supplies available until 7 p.m. Tuesday and starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
- Petal Fire Station #1 at 102 Fairchild Drive: Supplies available until 7 p.m. Tuesday and starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #1 at 810 Main Street: Supplies available until 7 p.m. Tuesday and starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday
As of Tuesday night, Zeta was projected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane sometime Wednesday afternoon.
For the Pine Belt, this is not expected to be a widespread, catastrophic event, but some places will see damage from gusty wind, downed trees and possible tornadoes. Widespread power outages will also be possible.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
