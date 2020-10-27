Fugitive arrested after leading Jones Co. deputies on chase

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a wanted man after an early Tuesday morning chase.
The chase began after a deputy attempted to pull over a motorcyclist on Interstate 59 around mile marker 102.
Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the driver, 28-year-old Antonio Barnett, was wanted by the department and the Laurel Police Department on multiple charges.
The chase ended when Barnett crashed the motorcycle on County Road 33 in Jasper County, according to JCSD.
Barnett was transported to South Central Regional Medical Facility for treatment before being booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
“Antonio Barnett is well known to local law enforcement and has fled law enforcement officers before leading to charges of Felony Fleeing,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a new release. “He will now face justice for a multitude of charges that were pending against him with the Laurel Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department before this pursuit. We will be adding several more charges as a result of his decision to flee this time.”
According to JCSD, Barnett faces charges of reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, burglary and attempted kidnapping.
The Tuesday morning chase was not the first time Barnett ran from Jones County law enforcement.
Barnett led Jones County deputies on a vehicle and foot chase in February 2019 before being taken into custody, according to JCSD.
“Run all you want. We at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are patient, we are diligent, we are tireless, and we are relentless in our pursuit of those who break the law,” Berlin said.
