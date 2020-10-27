Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church invites voters to election watch party

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Hattiesburg is planning an election night party to celebrate with voters.
Pastor Carlos Wilson says it’s a big election year, and he wants his congregation and community to participate in the vote.
“There’s a lot to be said about voting and there’s a lot to be said about the climate about voting in this year, and so what we’re trying to do is just generate enthusiasm and education for the importance of voting,” Wilson said.
Wilson and Ebenezer Baptist Youth Minister Jerry Johnson invite the community to celebrate Election Day at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
“This year, particularly with COVID and all the things going on, we want to say to those who did vote, ‘We appreciate your voter participation and we want to invite you by this church for some fellowship and some food and just say thank you for participating,'” Wilson said.
The watch party event will start with free food and drinks at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will speakers and prayer. You’re asked to wear a mask and extras will be provided to those who do not have one.
“If some people feel comfortable in the building we will be in our sanctuary, in our fellowship hall, as well as outdoors,” Wilson said.
The event will last until 10 p.m. – celebrating and connecting voters.
Wilson encourages everyone to exercise their right to vote in the election.
“This year is important," Wilson said. “We have of course the local elections, we have the state elections and then we have the national election, so this is landmark for where this country is going after this year.”
Johnson adds the urgency, hoping people take the time on election day.
“It’s very important that we go out and vote and we get our voice out there and our thoughts out there, and we just want to let people know that, hey, you have a right to vote,” Johnson said.
The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you are mailing in an absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by or on Election Day, and arrive at the election commissioner’s office within five days of Tuesday, Nov. 3.
