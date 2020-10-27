Civic engagement organization aims to educate public on voting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With just one week to go until voters around the nation cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election, one organization in the Magnolia State is taking steps to educate the voting public.
Public education, environmental justice and criminal justice reform are just a few of the issues One Voice Mississippi focuses on to inform voters across the state.
As the election approaches, One Voice officials say COVID-19 has been at the forefront of worries for many voters across the state.
“A lot of the anxiety that we’re hearing is coming from COVID and people being really fearful to vote in person and even to go to the courthouse because we did start absentee voting in Mississippi Sept. 21," said Nsombi Lambright, Executive Director of One Voice Mississippi. "But the courthouses have been very crowded, as well for people voting early through the absentee voting process, and so COVID has caused a lot of that anxiety.”
Every year, the organization works closely with the NAACP to host a conference. It connects elected officials with community members.
Lambright said this year’s conference will detail topics from social issues to COVID-19 and explains the drive behind the initiative.
“We’ll have panel discussions on criminal justice reform. We’ll have discussions on environmental reform. We’ll talk a little bit about COVID and the affect on businesses that COVID has had and a variety of other social issues that have impacted communities," said Lambright.
The annual Gathering of Leaders Conference will happen this Friday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be a virtual event.
To sign up for the conference, click here.
