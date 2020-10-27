Armed Forces Museum revamping WWI exhibit for Veterans Day

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the major exhibits at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby is getting a makeover just in time for Veterans Day.
Museum staff are adding new displays, video monitors and artifacts to the World War I section of the facility.
They hope to have the work completed in time for the holiday, which is Nov. 11. The museum will open that day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There’s no admission fee, but museum staff are asking visitors to wear marks and practice social distancing.
There will also be several hand sanitizing stations located throughout the building.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.