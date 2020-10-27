Advocates say domestic violence worse amid pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Domestic violence cases have increase amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates are honoring victims with a candlelight vigil Tuesday night.
Domestic violence advocates say there’s a pandemic within a pandemic.
Members of the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence say calls to their hotline where victims can get help have dropped more than 50 percent since the start of the outbreak. Abusers are using quarantine to isolate victims from their family and friends.
The vigil will be held to honor the memory of those who lost their lives to domestic violence and encourage others to not be afraid to get help.
“Reach out to someone," Tara Steverson said. "Reach out to our 800 number. The call is confidential even if you just want guidance. They can help you create a safety plan. If you’re not sure you want to leave right now, we can help you create a safety plan to help you get out safely.”
The vigil will be held outside on the plaza at the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl beginning at 6 p.m. Candles and masks will be provided.
The hotline for anyone seeking help is 800-898-3234.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.