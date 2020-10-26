Zeta expected to impact Pine Belt this week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy for much of the day, but we will see some sunshine just before sunset. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the mid-60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Those showers will be from the outer fringes of Tropical Storm Zeta. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Zeta will impact the Pine Belt on Wednesday and early Thursday. As of now, the storm looks to make landfall in either southeast Louisiana or along the Mississippi coast Wednesday as either a tropical storm or a low-end Category 1 hurricane.
Rain bands will begin to move into our area Wednesday morning with conditions going downhill in the afternoon hours. The worst, as of now, looks to happen Wednesday evening into the early hours of Thursday morning.
Right now, it appears this will be a rain and wind threat. Winds are forecast between 30 mph to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. That could cause power outages. Rainfall between 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts up to 6 inches will be possible.
The tornado threat is low for now, with the greater threat of that happening in Alabama.
Weather will improve on Thursday with sunshine returning. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Friday will be nice and cool with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.
