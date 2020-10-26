Pine Belt Prep Football-Week VIII-Roundup III

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Eugene Newell ran for two touchdowns and Kabe Barnett and Tyrell Pollard hooked up on a 92-yard scoring play as Oak Grove High School held on Friday for a 24-22 Region 3-6A.
The Warriors thwarted a potential, game-tying 2-point conversion play by the Bulldogs late in the fourth quarter, then earned a pair of first downs to run the clock out on their seventh consecutive victory.
Oak Grove (7-0, 5-0 Region 3-6A) grabbed a 10-0 halftime lead on Newell’s 25-yard run in the first quarter and a 25-yard field goal by Michael Owens in the second.
Brandon (4-5, 2-3) cut the lead to 10-6 on a John Sullivan touchdown pass, but the Warriors answered right away on the Barnett-Pollard long play.
Again, the Bulldogs pulled within four points on Sullivan’s 2-yard scoring run to close within 17-13 after three quarters.
Newell’s second touchdown, an 11-yard run, gave Oak Grove an 11-point cushion to work with, and the Warriors needed nearly every bit of the bulge.
Jacob Keys hit a 25-yard field goal to pull Brandon within eight points, 24-16, and the Bulldogs got within a 2-point conversion after Sullivan found running back Zailon Johnson with a 40-yard scoring pass.
But the Warriors stopped the Bulldogs conversion attempt to stay unbeaten and tied atop the region with Northwest Rankin High School (7-1, 5-0).
Newell finished with 73 yards and his two scores on 14 carries, while backfield partner Courtland Harris rushed for 131 yards on 16 carries.
Barnett completed 14-of-23 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.
Pollard caught four passes for 92 yards.
For Brandon, Sullivan hit 8-of-20 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 38 yards and a score on eight carries.
Johnson rushed for 45 yards on 10 carries and caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Oak Grove will welcome Pearl High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates (3-5, 3-2) dropped a 23-21 decision Friday to Northwest Rankin.
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Bearcats scored on a first-quarter safety and actually led 2-0 after one period.
It was all visiting Tigers after that.
Hattiesburg led just 7-2 at halftime but then outscored Long Beach (1-7, 0-5) in the third quarter 26-0 to secure its second consecutive victory.
The Tigers (5-4, 3-2 Region 4-5A) will visit Gautier High School (5-3-1, 3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) _ Ty Badon and Keoki Laphand combined to rush for 190 yards and four touchdowns Friday as the Tornadoes snapped a three-game Region 7-4A losing streak.
All told, Purvis ran for 45 yards against the Aggies (1-4, 0-3).
Badon ran for 90 yards and three touchdowns on only eight carries and Laphand went for 100 yards and a score on just nine carries.
Quarterback Hunter Robinson, who completed 3-of-7 passes for 38 yards for Purvis (5-3, 1-3), also ran for 45 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Kade Sherrill ran for 85 on nine carries and pulled in five passes for 36 yards, while Kaden Wines gained 65 yards on 13 carries.
The Tornadoes will host Greene County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (3-3, 1-3) fell 48-7 Friday to Poplarville High School.
FCAHS will host Stone High School at 7 p.m. Friday in Brooklyn. The Tomcats (4-3, 3-1) picked up a forfeit victory Friday.
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hornets flew past the Wildcats Friday to pick up their fifth consecutive win and clinch the Region 7-4A championship
Gregory Swann ran for 38 yards and a touchdown on just three carries, and also hauled in a 33-yard scoring pass for Poplarville (5-3, 4-0)
Quarterbacks Matt Will (2-of-2, 112 yards) and Nate Anderson (1-of-2, 33 yards) each threw for a touchdown.
D.J. Richardbey ran for 75 yards and two scores on just five carries. Torry Polk had a 69-yard touchdown catch and Andrew Tarvis Smith caught a 43-yard pass.
Dontae Buckley returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdowns and Preston Stuart converted 6-of-7 extra points.
For Greene County (3-3, 1-3), Kayden Miller ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries.
Quarterback Jonathan Nicholson competed 7-of-14 passes for 67 with an interception. Cameron Duncan caught three passes for 36 yards.
The Hornets are scheduled to host Sumrall High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats will travel to Purvis High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tornadoes snapped a three-game losing streak Friday, downing Forrest County Agricultural High School 35-6.
