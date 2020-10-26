675 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 115,000.
MSDH reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 115,763 cases and 3,263 deaths since the virus outbreak started in the spring.
One of the new deaths was reported in Marion County.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 13,329 COVID-19 cases and 361 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 979 cases, 27 deaths
- Forrest: 3,069 cases, 78 deaths
- Greene: 478 cases, 18 deaths
- Jasper: 691 cases, 17 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 412 cases, 11 deaths
- Jones: 2,957 cases, 84 deaths
- Lamar: 2,271 cases, 38 deaths
- Marion: 954 cases, 43 deaths
- Perry: 498 cases, 23 deaths
- Wayne: 1,020 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 97,675 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 941,532 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
