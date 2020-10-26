HPD: Woman wanted for trying to hit 3 people with vehicle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is searching for a woman accused of trying to hit three people with her vehicle.
HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said 43-year-old Lutore Jones has three active warrants for attempted aggravated assault.
According to police, the incident happened in the 200 block of Fredna Avenue on Oct. 20.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jones, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.