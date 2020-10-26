Herrington to be inducted into Jones’ sports hall of fame

From Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – The first female athletic director in the history of Jones College soon will join the athletic immortals who preceded her into the Jones College Sports Hall of Fame.
Katie Eaton Herrington, former athletic director and women’s basketball coach, will be inducted at halftime of Thursday’s football game between Jones College and Pearl River Community College at Bobcat Stadium.
Herrington will become the JC hall’s 52nd member.
A private reception for Herrington will be held at 7 p.m. at the residence of Jones President Jesse Smith.
Herrington served as JC women’s basketball coach from 1988-1999 and as athletic director from 2006-2018.
She compiled a 176-114 record, including three 20-win seasons, as head coach with the Bobcats. She was named the Mississippi Association of Community/Junior Colleges Women’s Coach of the Year in 1990.
She also served as Jones women’s tennis coach from 1989-92 and was the men’s tennis coach in 1989.
After she stepped down as head basketball coach, Herrington became a full-time instructor in the Health and Physical Education Department at Jones. She was named as Jones College’s Faculty Member of the Year in 2008 and was JC’s Lamplighter in 2003 and 2006.
Herrington added the duties of athletic director in 2006, becoming the first female to assume those duties in school history.
Jones enjoyed unprecedented success during Herrington’s time as athletic director.
The Bobcats won national championships in men’s basketball in 2014, baseball in 2016 and softball in 2018. Jones also won 14 Region 23 titles and 26 MACJC crowns during her 12 years as athletic director.
In 2013-14, Jones won state championships in all four of its women’s sports – soccer, basketball, softball and tennis.
In 2016-2017, Jones compiled a 206-36 record in all nine sports for a remarkable .851 winning percentage.
The Bobcats won state and region titles that year in women’s basketball, women’s soccer, men’s basketball and softball and added a state championship in baseball. Jones graduated 96 percent of its student-athletes that year.
Herrington also served as Region 23 director for 15 years and Region 23 assistant director for five years.
Herrington received the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Loyalty Award in 2016, becoming only the 19th recipient of the award at that time.
With the NJCAA, Herrington served as Women’s Division I Basketball Committee chair, Women’s Soccer Committee chair and Services and Recognition chair.
A graduate of Taylorsville High School, Herrington was a point guard for the 1980 Lady Tartars state championship basketball team.
She was selected as Pine Belt Conference Most Valuable Player for three consecutive years, an All-State player and a member of the Mississippi All-Star team.
Herrington attended Mississippi University for Women on a basketball scholarship from 1980-84. She was a four-year starter for “The W,” where she earned the Don Usher MVP Award as a senior.
Herrington graduated cum laude from MUW with a degree in physical education.
Upon graduation, Herrington went to William Carey College as an assistant women’s basketball coach. After one year as an assistant, she was named as the Lady Crusaders head coach.
She served in that position for three years, leading Carey’s women to a 51-31 record and a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference championship in 1987-88.
During her time at William Carey, she received a Master’s of Education degree.
Herrington has been involved with numerous groups, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
She became a part of FCA when she was a student-athlete at MUW. She was an inaugural member of the Jones County FCA board and continues to serve currently.
In 2015, Herrington was the recipient of the Dave “Boo” Ferris Influence Award, an award given annually to a coach who is actively involved in FCA and has a strong Christian influence on his/her FCA chapter.
In 2016, the Jones County FCA named its annual golf tournament in her honor.
Herrington and her husband, Bob, are active members of Ellisville’s First Baptist Church. They have a daughter, Kellie.
